BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Hungary supports China's plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine and considers it important, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

"We need a ceasefire and the beginning of peace negotiations. Hungary calls for peace in all international forums, I see that most of the states support peace. Hungary cannot isolate itself from most of the world," Orban said, speaking in parliament before the start of the spring session. "Therefore, we consider China's peace plan important and support it.

Last week, a 12-point statement containing a position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis was published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Among the main points are the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, the call to prevent further escalation. China also opposed the abuse of unilateral sanctions in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, as they do not help resolve the crisis.