UrduPoint.com

Hungary Supports China's Plan For Settlement In Ukraine - Orban

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Hungary Supports China's Plan for Settlement in Ukraine - Orban

Hungary supports China's plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine and considers it important, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Hungary supports China's plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine and considers it important, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

"We need a ceasefire and the beginning of peace negotiations. Hungary calls for peace in all international forums, I see that most of the states support peace. Hungary cannot isolate itself from most of the world," Orban said, speaking in parliament before the start of the spring session. "Therefore, we consider China's peace plan important and support it.

"

Last week, a 12-point statement containing a position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis was published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Among the main points are the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, the call to prevent further escalation. China also opposed the abuse of unilateral sanctions in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, as they do not help resolve the crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow China Parliament Kiev Hungary All From

Recent Stories

ACS for framing comprehensive strategy before adve ..

ACS for framing comprehensive strategy before advent of monsoon season

13 minutes ago
 Growers advised to use urea carefully

Growers advised to use urea carefully

14 minutes ago
 Workshop held on development of resilient & health ..

Workshop held on development of resilient & health system for TB control

14 minutes ago
 The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Di ..

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad reviews d ..

19 minutes ago
 World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 b ..

World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 bn

22 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning ..

UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning New Chapter' in Relations

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.