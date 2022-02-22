(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Hungary supports Ukraine's sovereignty and shares common efforts of the European Union to reach peace, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"We support the sovereignty of Ukraine - this is what I said to the Ukrainian president. Our country shares the common efforts of the EU in the name of peace," Orban wrote on his Facebook page.