UrduPoint.com

Hungary Supports Ukraine's Sovereignty - Orban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Hungary Supports Ukraine's Sovereignty - Orban

Hungary supports Ukraine's sovereignty and shares common efforts of the European Union to reach peace, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Hungary supports Ukraine's sovereignty and shares common efforts of the European Union to reach peace, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"We support the sovereignty of Ukraine - this is what I said to the Ukrainian president. Our country shares the common efforts of the EU in the name of peace," Orban wrote on his Facebook page.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Facebook European Union Hungary

Recent Stories

Biden to Announce Major Investment in US Critical ..

Biden to Announce Major Investment in US Critical Minerals Supply Chain on Tuesd ..

56 seconds ago
 Govt urged to take notice of misuse of tax exempti ..

Govt urged to take notice of misuse of tax exemptions

57 seconds ago
 Norway's Economy Entering New Phase, Experiencing ..

Norway's Economy Entering New Phase, Experiencing Fiscal Policy Challenges - OEC ..

58 seconds ago
 Traffic police intensifies campaign against smoke ..

Traffic police intensifies campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

1 minute ago
 LDA auctions 5 petrol pump sites, 12 commercial, r ..

LDA auctions 5 petrol pump sites, 12 commercial, residential plots

4 minutes ago
 Wildlife dept confiscates 150 Common Myna during r ..

Wildlife dept confiscates 150 Common Myna during raid against cage birds sellers ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>