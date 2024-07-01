Hungary Takes Over Rotating EU Presidency For 6 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:01 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Hungary on Monday took over the European Union’s rotating presidency for six months, taking the reins from Belgium, the country said.
Hungary made the motto of its turn at the helm “Make Europe Great Again,” in order to emphasize “the strength of unity and the proactive approach towards global challenges,” the Hungarian Presidency said on X. The name echoes the motto of former US President Donald Trump – an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban – “Make America Great Again.”
Putting the Rubik’s Cube – created by Hungarian professor Erno Rubik – in its logo, the statement said the famed logic toy “represents Hungarian ingenuity and the complexity of European affairs.”
“The Rubik’s Cube is made up of 27 elements, the same number as the number of EU Member States,” it said.
“Although we often think in many different ways, the cube, once solved, gives us the opportunity to see both European unity and the will and interests of the member states and nations at the same time,” it explained.
Hungary's EU presidency, led by Premier Orban, coincides with the reshaping of EU governance following the June 6-9 European Parliament elections, which saw the right-wing make gains.
Thus, although a dynamic legislative process is not anticipated, Budapest's political vision is expected to weigh large.
There has been tension in recent years between Hungary’s government and the EU leadership over what it sees as a decline in democratic principles in the country.
A legal process is being carried out against the country on the grounds that it violates the bloc's law, and a significant portion of the amount that Hungary could receive from EU funds has been blocked for this reason.
Hungary will hand over the post to Poland next Jan. 1, as member states change the presidency every six months.
