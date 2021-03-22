Hungary Targeted in Political Attacks Over Talks on Russian, Chinese Vaccines - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Hungary was subjected to political attacks after it announced negotiations with manufacturers of Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm on the acquisition of the vaccines, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with RT broadcaster, published on Sunday.

Hungary already included Sputnik V in its vaccine portfolio without the relevant approval of the EU watchdog. Besides, Szijjarto himself was inoculated with the Russian vaccine.

"When it became known that we would be negotiating the acquisition of Sputnik V and Sinopharm, we were subjected to a major political attack," the minister said, adding that the "attackers" struck only because Hungary "looked to the east, instead of looking to the west" regarding the COVID-19 vaccine issue.

In addition to the Russian vaccine, the Hungarian vaccine passport also includes the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, which shot was administered to Prime Minister Viktor Orban last month.

Besides, Hungary has approved the use of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, authorized by the European Union.