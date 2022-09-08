UrduPoint.com

Hungary Temporarily Withdraws Request To Lift Sanctions On 3 Russian Oligarchs - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Hungary Temporarily Withdraws Request to Lift Sanctions on 3 Russian Oligarchs - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Hungary temporarily backed down on its request to the European Union to lift sanctions on three Russian businessmen, media reported.

On Tuesday, Budapest asked to remove Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Viktor Rashnikov from the sanctions list.

The EU Council's Czech presidency reached an agreement with Budapest to avoid a blockade on the extension of the sanctions, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday evening.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The European Union has since imposed several packages of sanctions targeting Russia's banking, finances, and media sectors, government officials and lawmakers, as well as energy resources.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Budapest Luhansk Donetsk Hungary February Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

1 hour ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

5 hours ago
 France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.