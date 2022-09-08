Hungary Temporarily Withdraws Request to Lift Sanctions on 3 Russian Oligarchs - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Hungary temporarily backed down on its request to the European Union to lift sanctions on three Russian businessmen, media reported.

On Tuesday, Budapest asked to remove Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Viktor Rashnikov from the sanctions list.

The EU Council's Czech presidency reached an agreement with Budapest to avoid a blockade on the extension of the sanctions, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday evening.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The European Union has since imposed several packages of sanctions targeting Russia's banking, finances, and media sectors, government officials and lawmakers, as well as energy resources.