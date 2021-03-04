UrduPoint.com
Hungary Tightening Coronavirus Restrictions Amid Growing Incidence Rate - Government

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The Hungarian authorities have decided to impose additional coronavirus-related restrictions amid a worsening epidemiological situation in the country, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Thursday.

"Gov't to tighten restrictions.'We close now so that we can open'Nurseries, prmry schools to close until Apr 7. All shops must remain closed March 8-22, except food stores, pharmacies, petrol stations, drugstores. Wage support program extended to shops that have to close," Kovacs said on Twitter.

Agnes Galgoczi, the head of the national public health center, previously said that shopping malls, elementary schools and shops should be temporarily closed due to the rapid spread of coronavirus variants in Hungary. She noted that almost 700,000 Hungarians had already been vaccinated, but the third wave of coronavirus has started in Hungary with more "contagious" variants of the virus.

Earlier, the Hungarian authorities decided to extend the coronavirus-related restrictions until March 15.

