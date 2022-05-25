UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Announce State Of Emergency On May 25 Amid Conflict In Ukraine - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Hungary to Announce State of Emergency on May 25 Amid Conflict in Ukraine - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The Hungarian government will introduce on May 25 a state of emergency against the background of the situation in Ukraine, and will report on the first measures, according to the country's prime minister, Viktor Orban.

"The government is exercising its right under the constitution to declare a state of emergency starting from midnight. Similar to the one introduced during the pandemic, it will allow the government to immediately respond and protect Hungary and Hungarian families by all possible means," Orban said in a video posted on social media.

The first decisions on the issue will be announced tomorrow, the prime minister added.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the attempts to economically, financially and logistically remove Moscow from the established long-term channels of international cooperation only deepen the ongoing economic and food crises.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the European Union and other allies of Ukraine imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media European Union Luhansk Donetsk Hungary February May Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

22 minutes ago
 Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approv ..

Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approved - English Premier League

22 minutes ago
 KP Govt awards contract for construction of Kalam ..

KP Govt awards contract for construction of Kalam Cricket Stadium

22 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan people bound in religious, social ties: ..

Pak-Afghan people bound in religious, social ties: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

22 minutes ago
 Biden to Issue Order on Police Reform on Anniversa ..

Biden to Issue Order on Police Reform on Anniversary of George Floyd Death - Rep ..

22 minutes ago
 Texas Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to ..

Texas Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to 'Active Shooter' - District Ad ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.