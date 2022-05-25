Hungary to Announce State of Emergency on May 25 Amid Conflict in Ukraine - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The Hungarian government will introduce on May 25 a state of emergency against the background of the situation in Ukraine, and will report on the first measures, according to the country's prime minister, Viktor Orban.

"The government is exercising its right under the constitution to declare a state of emergency starting from midnight. Similar to the one introduced during the pandemic, it will allow the government to immediately respond and protect Hungary and Hungarian families by all possible means," Orban said in a video posted on social media.

The first decisions on the issue will be announced tomorrow, the prime minister added.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the attempts to economically, financially and logistically remove Moscow from the established long-term channels of international cooperation only deepen the ongoing economic and food crises.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the European Union and other allies of Ukraine imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous officials and entities, media and financial institutions.