Hungary To Apply National Laws In Case EU Migration Norms Ineffective - Justice Minister

Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Friday that Hungary will apply national laws where EU norms are ineffective and cannot be used to resolve migration issues.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court of Hungary held a hearing which focused "solely on migration, and nothing but migration," the minister posted on Twitter.

"The judgment of the Constitutional Court clarified that as long as the complete effectiveness of EU rules on migration is not ensured, Hungary has the right to exercise such competencies. In order to effectively protect its borders, Hungary shall also be entitled to adjust its national rules to reality by adopting additional, unique measures," Varga said.

She noted that the court "has built a strong legal barrier" to tackle migration and pointed out the necessity to reform the EU norms on migration.

The minister highlighted that the court "did not examine the primacy of EU law, nor did it focus on the review of the former judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union."

Amid the migration crisis in Europe, Hungary began to pursue a tough policy towards migrants and refugees illegally crossing the country's borders. Budapest was heavily criticized for that by the EU and UN humanitarian agencies. In particular, Brussels opposed Hungary's refusal to implement the EU decisions on migration policy. In November, the European Court of Justice ruled that Hungary violated the law on migrants.

