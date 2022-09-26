UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Ask EU To Extend Operation Of Paks NPP Units Currently In Service- Top Diplomat

Published September 26, 2022

Hungary to Ask EU to Extend Operation of Paks NPP Units Currently in Service- Top Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Hungary will submit an application to the EU, asking the bloc to extend the operation of Paks II nuclear power plant units currently in service, and hopes for an independent consideration, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"Because of the fact that there is a crisis of energy supply here in Europe, we have decided ... in Hungary to submit a request to the European Union to prolong the lifetime of the currently running nuclear reactors of ours. And we do expect the EU institutions to carry out a fair and fact-based procedure without any kind of ideological or political approach," Szijjarto told the 66th session of the IAEA General Conference.

Related Topics

Europe Nuclear European Union Hungary

