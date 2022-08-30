Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Tuesday that he will ask Europe to stop any actions that escalate the crisis in Ukraine.

"A the meeting of the EU foreign ministers today I will ask that we finally reject the proposals that entail the threat of further escalation... and that we focus on establishing peace in Europe," Szijjarto said ahead of the informal ministerial meeting in Prague.