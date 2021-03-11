Hungary to Ask European Commission to Publish Vaccine Contracts - Hungarian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Hungary will request that the European Commission publish European vaccine contracts, Gergely Gulyas, the chief of staff of the Hungarian prime minister said Thursday.

Last week, the Hungarian government published a Moderna vaccine delivery schedule in response to opposition claims that Budapest, which registered Russia's Sputnik V in January, could have bought more Western vaccines.

According to the government, the vaccines would have arrived too late 2021 and the delay forced several other EU countries to scale down their orders.

"I will request in a letter that the @EU_Commission allow the vaccine contracts signed by the EC on behalf of Member States to be made public," Gulyas said, as quoted by Zoltan Kovacs, the government's spokesperson, on Twitter.

Budapest plans to publish its own contracts on Russian and Chinese vaccine deliveries.