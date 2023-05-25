BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The European Parliament's decision to consider a resolution to prevent Budapest's EU presidency in 2024 is a political action by left-wing lawmakers, but Hungary will still take over the presidency, the Hungarian government told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said that the European Parliament intended to vote on a resolution to prevent Budapest's EU presidency, scheduled for the second half of 2024.

"This is just another political action by the European left. Hungary is a full member of the European Union. It has already held the presidency of the European Council, so the same will happen in 2024," the government said.

Hungary is making good progress in preparing for the EU presidency, the government noted, adding that Budapest plans to put on the agenda such important issues as Europe's demographic challenges or family policy, which are "undesirable for supporters of migration".

Hungary has been under pressure from the EU over its unwillingness to impose sanctions on Russian energy companies and supplies of weapons to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament passed a decree banning arms deliveries to Ukraine from Hungarian territory.