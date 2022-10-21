Hungary to Be Exempted From EU Energy Proposals If Adopted - Orban

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Budapest has succeeded in convincing Brussels to exempt Hungary from EU proposals on capping prices for Russian gas and jointly purchasing gas in Europe, if they are apporved, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"We agreed that even if a gas price cap is introduced in Europe, this will not affect long-term contracts, without which gas supplies to Hungary will become impossible any day soon. In other words, we were exempted from the gas price cap, so this does not threaten Hungary's secure gas supply," Orban wrote on social networks, adding that the same applies to the EU's joint gas purchases.

This is important because Budapest can only reduce the price of energy in the country if there are as many resources as possible and there is more competition in the Hungarian energy market, the leader added.