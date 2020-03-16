Hungary to Close Borders for Foreigners Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Hungary will shut down its borders for foreigners amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, only allowing its citizens to return home, national media reported on Monday, citing Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban announced the ban in a speech in parliament, according to the Hungary Today.

Hungary is currently holding international talks to coordinate the measure with other countries.

In addition, Hungary bans all mass cultural and sports events. All cafes, restaurants, shops in Hungary, except for food stores and pharmacies, will be closed, according to national media.

The prime minister urged all elderly people, considered to be the most vulnerable, to stay home amid the outbreak.

Hungary has so far registered over 30 COVID-19 cases, including one fatality.