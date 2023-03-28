UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Continue To Block EU Sanctions Against Nuclear Energy Sector - Szijjarto

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in a telephone conversation on Tuesday that Budapest will continue to block sanctions against the nuclear energy sector

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in a telephone conversation on Tuesday that Budapest will continue to block sanctions against the nuclear energy sector.

"We talked about the construction of new units of the Paks NPP, agreed that preparatory work is underway and since new nuclear facilities are necessary from the point of view of Hungarian energy security, therefore the government will continue to block any sanctions targeting the nuclear industry," Szijjarto said on social media.

