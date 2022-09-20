Hungary to Defend Idea of Peaceful Settlement in Ukraine at UN General Assembly - Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Hungary's delegation intends, at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, to insist on the rejection of proposals that prolong and deepen the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly will be held September 20-26 in New York. The Hungarian delegation will be led by President Katalin Novak. In addition to her and Szijjarto, the delegation will include several secretaries of state from the foreign ministry and presidential advisers.

"What forum is better for a dialogue aimed at peace than the UN General Assembly.

Here you can discuss all the difficult issues... and we call on the world to take advantage of this... For our part, we look at the effectiveness of the General Assembly through this prism, it can only be effective if we move closer to peace this week," Szijjarto said in a speech broadcast on social networks.

He said that Hungary at the UN, as before at meetings of councils of EU foreign ministers, plans to defend the idea of the need to "put aside proposals that escalate tension, deepen the conflict, aggravate the situation, and, finally, take care of how to establish peace in Ukraine."