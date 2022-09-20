UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Defend Idea Of Peaceful Settlement In Ukraine At UN General Assembly - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Hungary to Defend Idea of Peaceful Settlement in Ukraine at UN General Assembly - Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Hungary's delegation intends, at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, to insist on the rejection of proposals that prolong and deepen the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly will be held September 20-26 in New York. The Hungarian delegation will be led by President Katalin Novak. In addition to her and Szijjarto, the delegation will include several secretaries of state from the foreign ministry and presidential advisers.

"What forum is better for a dialogue aimed at peace than the UN General Assembly.

Here you can discuss all the difficult issues... and we call on the world to take advantage of this... For our part, we look at the effectiveness of the General Assembly through this prism, it can only be effective if we move closer to peace this week," Szijjarto said in a speech broadcast on social networks.

He said that Hungary at the UN, as before at meetings of councils of EU foreign ministers, plans to defend the idea of the need to "put aside proposals that escalate tension, deepen the conflict, aggravate the situation, and, finally, take care of how to establish peace in Ukraine."

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Ukraine New York Hungary September All From

Recent Stories

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

8 hours ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

8 hours ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

8 hours ago
 Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

8 hours ago
 Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' ..

Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' for Enhancing EU-Latin Americ ..

8 hours ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected areas of Sindh

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.