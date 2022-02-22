Hungary will deploy more troops in the eastern part of the country over the situation in Ukraine, Defense Minister Tibor Benko said on Tuesday, adding that there is a need to be prepared for a refugee crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Hungary will deploy more troops in the eastern part of the country over the situation in Ukraine, Defense Minister Tibor Benko said on Tuesday, adding that there is a need to be prepared for a refugee crisis.

"The task of the Hungarian Armed Forces is twofold: one is to provide and assist in solving humanitarian problems, and the other is to secure the border with Hungary and ensure that no armed group can enter Hungary. To this end, I have ordered the deployment of a sufficient number of well-equipped armed forces in the eastern part of Hungary. In other words, the border needs to be strengthened," Benko said, as quoted by the M1 broadcaster.