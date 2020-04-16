Hungary to Expel 11 Iranians for Breaking Quarantine Rules

Hungary will deport 11 Iranians on Wednesday for breaking coronavirus quarantine rules while receiving treatment at a hospital, according to the government's website on COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Hungary will deport 11 Iranians on Wednesday for breaking coronavirus quarantine rules while receiving treatment at a hospital, according to the government's website on COVID-19.

Eight Iranians have agreed to return to Iran voluntarily, while three others will be escorted, national police chief Lt. Col.

Robert Kiss was cited as saying in the statement.

Hungary has so far confirmed 1,652 coronavirus cases, and 142 people have died from virus-related complications, while 199 patients have recovered.

Hungarian health authorities have begun inspecting nursing homes to limit the spread of the deadly epidemic. A total of 1,579 retirement homes will be inspected.