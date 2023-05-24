Hungary to Give Moldova Part of Funds Allocated for NATO Ops in Afghanistan - Minister

Hungary will send Moldova $300,000 of the money allocated by Budapest to NATO funds to finance operations in Afghanistan, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Hungary will send Moldova $300,000 of the money allocated by Budapest to NATO funds to finance operations in Afghanistan, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want a rapprochement with NATO. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.

"As a NATO member, Hungary has donated significant amounts to the bloc's funds, which financed NATO armies' actions in Afghanistan.

We all know how the NATO mission in Afghanistan ended. And the member states are not getting the sums already paid back, (but) they can be redirected to other goals... A part of the amount, which Hungary paid and which has not been used, we will donate 120 million Hungarian forints, or $300,000, to Moldova so that it could make investments necessary for Moldovan security as soon as possible," Szijjarto said during a televised joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as NATO troops were leaving the country after almost 20 years of US military presence in the country.