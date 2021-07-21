UrduPoint.com
Hungary To Hold Referendum On Child Protection From LGBTQ Propaganda - Prime Minister

Hungary to Hold Referendum on Child Protection From LGBTQ Propaganda - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Hungary will organize a referendum on its law banning so-called LGBTQ propaganda among children, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

The legislation prohibiting the distribution of content portraying homosexuality and gender change at schools went into effect in the country on July 7 despite mounting criticism from the European Union.

"They [Brussels] find it injurious that which is now standard in Western Europe is not allowed here, over there LGBTQ activists are free to visit nursery and elementary schools, they are in charge of sexual education," Orban stated.

The president added that the European Union is now threatening Hungary and initiating legal procedures accusing Hungary of human rights abuses, therefore "they're abusing their power."

In such a situation when children are "at stake,... this issue we cannot compromise," he said, adding that only the common will of the people could protect the Hungarians.

The referendum will comprise five questions: "Do you support events in public education institutions introducing minors to subjects of sexual orientation without the authorization of parents?," "Do you support the promotion of gender reassignment treatments for minors?," "Do you support making gender change treatments available to minors?," "Do you support showing minors unrestricted media content of a sexual nature that is capable of influencing their development?," and "Do you support showing minors media content that demonstrates gender change?"

Under Orban, Hungary has introduced several laws targeting the LGBTQ community, including preventing same-sex couples from adopting children and banning people from legally changing their gender.

The EU announced on July 15 its plans to launch legal action against Hungary and Poland over anti-LGBT legislation.

