Hungary to Introduce COVID-19 Immunity Certificates - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Hungarian government has decided to introduce certificates of COVID-19 immunity, acquired both via vaccination and natural infection, Daily news Hungary reported on Thursday, citing Prime Minister Gergely Gulyas.

Gulyas made the statement during a regular weekly briefing, according to the report.

The Hungarian certificate will indicate the date of vaccination with the second dose for vaccinated people or the date of discharge from a hospital or, alternatively, the date of the first negative PCR test for persons who have recovered from the natural infection, the prime minister was cited as saying.

The certificate will reportedly be free of charge unless acquired from a certified laboratory.

The vaccines approved in Hungary include Russia's Sputnik V, the one by China's Sinopharm and the one developed jointly by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, in addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines approved at the common EU level.