Hungary to Keep Troops in Iraq Until Agreement With Baghdad Remains Valid - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Hungarian troops will remain in Iraq, as long as the corresponding agreement with the Iraqi authorities remains in force, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

Several member countries of the international anti-IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia), announced on Wednesday withdrawal of their forces following the Iranian missile attack on US bases in retaliation for Washington assassinating Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Last Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel troops of the international anti-IS after Soleimani's death in US strike.

"The question is whether we withdraw or not -- we will take a look at that on the basis of international and intergovernmental grounds. As long as the Iraqi government does not cancel the agreement, Hungarian soldiers will be in Iraq. If the Iraqi government were to end the agreement then we would withdraw," he said during a press conference as quoted by Zoltan Kovacs, the secretary of state for international communication and relations, on his Twitter.

In 2015, Hungary deployed 200 people to Iraq to participate in the operation against the IS.