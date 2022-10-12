MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Hungary will not support the European Commission's proposals threatening energy supply of EU member states, in particular the possible introduction of a price cap for Russian gas, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"We expect the (EU) Commission not to make any proposals and we expect the (EU) Council not to accept any proposals, which would put the safety of energy supply of any member state at risk," Szijjarto told reporters upon his arrival to an informal meeting of the EU energy ministers in Prague. "So, for us what matters is that there should be no proposals, which would decrease the volume of gas or any other source of energy to be at disposal on the continent."

According to the Hungarian foreign minister, such proposals include an attempt to set a price cap for gas.

"Russia has made it very clear that in case of an introduction of the price cap for gas, they would cut the gas deliveries, which would endanger the safety of supply to us, so it is obvious that we will not support it," Szijjarto added.

Since 2021, energy prices in the European Union have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of eight packages of sanctions against Moscow by EU, energy prices have accelerated the increase, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to propose a price cap on Russian gas and liquefied natural gas imports in the EU. In late August, she said that the EU Commission was working on urgent and long-term measures to improve the situation. However, the EU energy ministers failed to agree on the introduction of the price cap for Russian gas at the end of September, since, according to Szijjarto, several large EU countries opposed the idea.