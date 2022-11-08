UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Oppose EU Joint Borrowing Plan To Aid Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Published November 08, 2022

Hungary to Oppose EU Joint Borrowing Plan to Aid Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Hungary will continue helping Ukraine on a bilateral basis but will not back the European Union's plan to borrow jointly from the international capital markets to finance its conflict-torn neighbor, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Monday.

"We are ready to continue to support Ukraine based on a bilateral agreement," he told reporters in Sofia, adding "but we will certainly not support any kind of joint EU borrowing in this field."

"We have done so once already.

We supported the loan the EU took out during the coronavirus pandemic, and that was more than enough," he explained, as quoted by the Budapest Times daily.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced over the weekend that the EU executive would propose this week a financial support package for Ukraine to keep it afloat in 2023. The draft plan reportedly requires the unanimous backing of all 27 members to jointly raise $18 billion in funds.

