BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Hungary will study proposals contained in the 8th package of EU sanctions against Russia but will not support energy restrictions, Gergely Gulyas, the head of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office, said on Thursday.

"We made it clear earlier that Hungary has so far done a lot to maintain European unity, but if the package contains sanctions in the field of energy, then we cannot support it. We are waiting for the exact draft of the (8th) sanctions package, we will study it carefully, then it will be possible to talk, but Hungary cannot support sanctions in the field of energy," Gulyas said during a briefing.

Earlier this week, the European Commission said it had prepared a fresh round of sanctions against Russia in connection with the referenda in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which is expected to introduce new import bans on Russian products, a price cap on oil, target Russia's IT and cybersecurity industry, banks, travel and other aspects.

The West has been increasing sanction pressure on Russia ever since the special military operation in Ukraine began.