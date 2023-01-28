UrduPoint.com

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Hungary will join the efforts of the Czech Republic and Poland in protecting Slovakia's airspace, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Friday.

Nad recalled that since September 1, 2022, the airspace of Slovakia had been guarded by the air forces of the Czech Republic and Poland, which comprise the Visegrad Group together with Hungary and Slovakia.

"After signing the relevant documents, we will talk about the real project of the entire Visegrad Group (V4). This proves that the V4 continues to be a very important alliance for all of our parties," Nad said after a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, in Budapest, Slovak broadcaster TA3 reported.

The Slovak defense chief added that he had also discussed with Szalay-Bobrovniczky the issue of strengthening the defense of Slovakia and Hungary. The ministers agreed to respect each other's position on the Ukrainian conflict, Nad said.

The air forces of neighboring countries are expected to keep protecting Slovakia's airspace until Bratislava receives F-16 fighters from the United States, which it purchased in February 2022 to replace Russia's MiG-29 fighters.

