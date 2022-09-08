Hungary to Provide 10 Cubic Meters of Firewood to Each Citizen at Fixed Price - Government

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Hungary will provide 10 cubic meters (over 353 square feet) of firewood at fixed prices to each citizen and it will be possible to buy it directly from forestry, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, Gergely Gulyas, said on Thursday.

"The government announces a program for firewood and brown coal. From next week, it will be possible to buy firewood not only in specialized stores, but also directly in forestry. The government introduces an official price for this ... Everyone will be provided with at least 10 cubic meters of firewood before the start of the heating season," Gulyas said at a briefing.

In addition, the government has the pre-emption right to purchase brown coal.

"Production can be increased from 50,000 tonnes to 280,000 tonnes, and the government will take the necessary steps to achieve this," Gulyas noted.

The official specified that the firewood program would start on September 15.

At the same time, the government instructed public institutions to reduce gas consumption by 25%, with the exception of hospitals and social institutions, Gulyas added.

In July, the Hungarian government declared a state of emergency in the field of energy, which consisted of a package of seven measures. These include increasing gas production from 1.5 billion cubic meters to 2 billion cubic meters, ensuring additional 700 million cubic meters of gas to fill storage facilities, banning the export of energy and firewood, increasing coal production, accelerating the restart of the Matra coal power plant units, extending the operation of the Paks nuclear power plant and cutting the preferential program of utility payments.