Hungary To Raise Teachers' Wages By 10% Instead Of Planned 21% In 2023 - Interior Ministry

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The Hungarian government will raise teachers' salaries by 10% starting from January 1, instead of the planned 21% because EU countries froze Budapest's access to some European funds, Interior Ministry State Secretary Bence Retvari said on Friday.

"If Brussels had not withheld the funds owed to Hungary, a 21% wage increase instead of a 10% increase would have been possible as early as the first of January... Now the government can increase wages by 10% until we get the funds owed to Hungary," Retvari said in an interview with Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

According to Retvari, Budapest has done everything possible for an "unprecedented" 75% increase in teachers' salaries to occur in 25 months.

"The wage increase depends on how long the Hungarian 'leftists' continue to make unfair accusations against Hungary in Brussels. It is now up to them alone to determine when the biggest pay raise for teachers in Hungarian history will begin," Retvari added.

The interior ministry, which, in addition to education, is in charge of healthcare policies in Hungary, will also increase the salaries of Hungarian doctors by 11% starting from January, he said.

On November 30, the European Commission proposed to cancel its support payments to Hungary worth 7.5 billion Euros ($7.8 billion), citing the alleged lack of progress on judicial reforms. In early December, EU member states reportedly agreed to freeze only 6.3 billion euros in exchange for Budapest's promise not to veto some proposals including support packages for Ukraine. The EU also agreed to unfreeze an additional 5.8 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Facility on the proviso that Budapest will reform its judicial system and strengthen corruption protection.

