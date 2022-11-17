UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Ratify Finland, Sweden's NATO Accession Ahead Of Turkey - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Hungary to Ratify Finland, Sweden's NATO Accession Ahead of Turkey - Authorities

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Hungary will ratify Finland and Sweden's NATO accession protocols before Turkey despite a delay caused by the need to consider more pressing domestic issues, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office, said on Wednesday.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only NATO members that have not ratified the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden. The Hungarian parliament has already twice refused to include the issue on the agenda of the government talks, citing the need to focus on ensuring Hungary's economic stability and passing laws to access EU funds. Nevertheless, according to Gulyas, Budapest is expected to ratify the protocols during the autumn session, before mid-December.

"We will not be the last to ratify Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO.

We will be faster than Turkey," Gulyas told a government briefing.

In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Turkey initially blocked their applications, citing Helsinki and Stockholm's support of organizations which Ankara considers terrorist, particularly the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

However, on June 28, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the process of accession of the two Nordic countries to the alliance. Ankara has said the memorandum addressed its concerns, but has been still slow in ratifying the accession protocols.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Turkey Parliament Helsinki Budapest Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary June Government

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

47 minutes ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

48 minutes ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

48 minutes ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

48 minutes ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

48 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.