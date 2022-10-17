UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Ratify NATO Membership Of Sweden, Finland On October 24 - EU Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Hungary to Ratify NATO Membership of Sweden, Finland on October 24 - EU Lawmaker

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Hungary, one of the two NATO member states that have not yet approved the bloc's expansion, will ratify the protocol on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO on October 24, Eero Heinaluoma, a member of the European Parliament and former chairman of the Finnish Social Democratic Party, said on Sunday.

The lawmaker said he had received confirmation on this matter from his Hungarian colleagues from the Party of European Socialists (PES) during their two-day meeting in Berlin.

"Hungarian lawmakers said that there was firm support for Finnish and Swedish NATO membership and that the parliament would ratify the accessions at its session on October 24," Heinaluoma told the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper, but declined to reveal the Names of these lawmakers.

Socialist lawmakers in the Hungarian parliament proposed to hold a vote on Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO on October 4, but the motion was voted down by the ruling Fidesz party led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungarian media reported.

This past summer, Orban said that the treaties on NATO enlargement would be considered in the fall.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Finland and Sweden are now awaiting the ratification of their NATO applications. As of October 16, 28 countries out of 30 have already completed the formal procedure to welcome Finland and Sweden to the alliance. Turkey and Hungary are the only nations that have not ratified the applications.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Turkey Parliament Vote Berlin Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary May October Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

15 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

24 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

24 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.