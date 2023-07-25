Open Menu

Hungary To Receive 16 Airbus Helicopters To Replace Soviet Aircraft - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Hungary to Receive 16 Airbus Helicopters to Replace Soviet Aircraft - Defense Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Hungary has received two Airbus H225M helicopters and will receive 14 more soon to replace Soviet-made Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said on Monday.

The first two Airbus H225M helicopters with tail numbers 70 and 71 were handed over to the Hungarian army at a solemn ceremony at the base of the 86th helicopter brigade in the city of Szolnok.

"Eight more such aircraft will arrive (for the army), which means there will be 10 in total. In addition, the special operations forces will receive six H225M (Special Operation Forces-SOF) helicopters, which will be equipped with the one-of-a-kind HForce weapons package, specially designed for the Hungarian Air Force," Szalay-Bobrovniczky said at the ceremony.

The Hungarian Defense Ministry noted that the contract with Airbus for the supply of 16 helicopters had been signed in 2018.

Under the plan, the H225Ms will replace Soviet Mi-8 and Mi-17 choppers, which are currently in service of the Hungarian Air Force.

In July 2022, Szalay-Bobrovniczky instructed the authorities to increase the combat readiness of the Hungarian armed forces and conduct drills in different parts of the country due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the influx of migrants to the southern borders. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest needed to increase the country's military capabilities, as only a strong national army could guarantee the country's security, and European countries could not rely on the United States alone for their defense.

The H225M is a long-range tactical transport military helicopter. It can carry up to 28 seated troops apart from two crew members. Its combat configuration can be adapted to customers' needs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Ukraine Szolnok Budapest United States Hungary July 2018 From

Recent Stories

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

17 minutes ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

52 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

52 minutes ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

52 minutes ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

1 hour ago
US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

1 hour ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

1 hour ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

1 hour ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

1 hour ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

1 hour ago

More Stories From World