Hungary to Receive 16 Airbus Helicopters to Replace Soviet Aircraft - Defense Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Hungary has received two Airbus H225M helicopters and will receive 14 more soon to replace Soviet-made Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said on Monday.

The first two Airbus H225M helicopters with tail numbers 70 and 71 were handed over to the Hungarian army at a solemn ceremony at the base of the 86th helicopter brigade in the city of Szolnok.

"Eight more such aircraft will arrive (for the army), which means there will be 10 in total. In addition, the special operations forces will receive six H225M (Special Operation Forces-SOF) helicopters, which will be equipped with the one-of-a-kind HForce weapons package, specially designed for the Hungarian Air Force," Szalay-Bobrovniczky said at the ceremony.

The Hungarian Defense Ministry noted that the contract with Airbus for the supply of 16 helicopters had been signed in 2018.

Under the plan, the H225Ms will replace Soviet Mi-8 and Mi-17 choppers, which are currently in service of the Hungarian Air Force.

In July 2022, Szalay-Bobrovniczky instructed the authorities to increase the combat readiness of the Hungarian armed forces and conduct drills in different parts of the country due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the influx of migrants to the southern borders. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest needed to increase the country's military capabilities, as only a strong national army could guarantee the country's security, and European countries could not rely on the United States alone for their defense.

The H225M is a long-range tactical transport military helicopter. It can carry up to 28 seated troops apart from two crew members. Its combat configuration can be adapted to customers' needs.