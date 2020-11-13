UrduPoint.com
Hungary To Receive 1st Samples Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Next Week - Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Hungary to Receive 1st Samples of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Next Week - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Hungary will receive the first samples of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V already next week, Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"Deliveries of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to Hungary and joint production of the Russian vaccine on the Hungarian territory was the key topic of the meeting. Denis Manturov confirmed that the first samples of the vaccine would be delivered to Hungary already next week," the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement, released after the talks.

