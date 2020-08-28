UrduPoint.com
Hungary To Shut Its Borders Again Over Virus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:41 PM

Hungary to shut its borders again over virus fears

Hungary said Friday that it would close its borders again from next month because of new coronavirus fears

Hungary said Friday that it would close its borders again from next month because of new coronavirus fears.

"From September 1, foreign citizens will not be allowed to enter the territory of Hungary. Hungarian citizens returning from abroad must be quarantined for 14 days or have to present two negative tests," said Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas.

More Stories From World

