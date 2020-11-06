Hungary to Start Importing Russian COVID-19 Vaccine in December - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Hungary will begin purchasing a Russian coronavirus vaccine in December in small doses so that it could complete clinical trials and licensing on its soil, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

The minister expressed hope that Budapest would import more doses in late January and possibly launch domestic production of the Russian vaccine.

"Russia will start delivering small doses of the vaccine in December to complete clinical trials, test the vaccine here and finalize the licensing process.

They said they would be able to start large-scale deliveries from the second or third week of January," Szijjarto said in a video message published on Facebook.

The statement was made following his call with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Szijjarto is currently in self-isolation. He tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Thailand for a visit. The minister, who had no symptoms by the time, returned home by private plane on Wednesday evening.