Hungary to Start Relaxing Measures Against COVID-19 in Early May - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that in early May the authorities were ready to lift the movement restrictions adopted to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and introduce new measures.

Speaking on Kossuth Radio earlier in the day, the prime minister said that the first phase of the COVID-19 containment will be over next week.

"The first phase of the containment of the coronavirus epidemic will come to an end at the end of next week, and so the government will replace the restrictions on movement with new regulations, and it will be possible to gradually return to normal life," Orban's press service cited him as telling the broadcaster.

The second phase will be all about returning to life before the pandemic, but only under condition that lives of those most at risk� - the elderly, persons suffering from chronic diseases and those living in big cities - are duly protected, Orban said.

On March 30, the country's parliament passed a law granting additional authority to handle the spread of COVID-19 to the government of Viktor Orban. The law was criticized by the opposition, which accused Orban of using the situation to get more power.

The country has 2, 383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as 250 deaths from the disease, according to the government.