Hungary To Support Sweden's NATO Bid In Spring - Lawmaker

Published April 13, 2023

The Hungarian parliament will ratify Sweden's application to join NATO during the spring session, Mate Kocsis, leader of Hungary's Fidesz ruling party, said on Thursday

On March 27, the Hungarian parliament voted for the ratification of Finland's accession to NATO. Back then, Koscic said that the decision on Sweden would be made later. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs later explained the delay by alleging that Sweden constantly undermines its relations with Hungary and demonstrates "moral superiority."

Koscic told reporters on Thursday that the Hungarian government supported Sweden's bid, adding that the disputes arose only among the lawmakers.

He pointed out that he personally was in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO and was confident that Budapest would not be the last to approve it.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in February that more parliamentary group talks were needed before the lawmakers voted on ratification, because some of them believed that Finland and Sweden were spreading "lies" about Hungary.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. On March 31, Finland's bid was finally ratified by all members of the alliance, while Sweden's bid is still not approved by Hungary and Turkey.

