UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Transfer $195Mln In Aid To Ukraine - Decree

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Hungary to Transfer $195Mln in Aid to Ukraine - Decree

Hungary will transfer 187 million euros ($195 million) to Ukraine as part of an 18 billion loan that the European Parliament approved earlier in the day, according to a decree published in the government gazette

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Hungary will transfer 187 million Euros ($195 million) to Ukraine as part of an 18 billion loan that the European Parliament approved earlier in the day, according to a decree published in the government gazette.

"The government... calls on the Finance Minister (Mihaly Varga) to take care of securing 187 million euros, which make up Hungary's share of the 18 billion euros loan that the European Union will provide to Ukraine," the decree, signed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said.

The Hungarian government obligated Varga and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to begin negotiations with the Ukrainian side to prepare an appropriate agreement, under which Kiev could receive funds from Budapest.

On November 9, the European Commission proposed a plan for economic assistance to Ukraine in 2023 in the amount of up to 18 billion euros. Hungary refused to support the proposal, citing fears that the EU is taking up unsustainable debt.

Earlier in the day, the EU Parliament approved the 18 billion euro ($18.7 billion) conditional loan for Ukraine to cover essential public services and rehabilitation of infrastructure throughout next year. The package, averaging 1.5 billion euros per month, is expected to help Ukraine cover a significant part of its funding needs in 2023, which the Ukrainian authorities and the International Monetary Fund estimate at 3 to 4 billion euros per month.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament European Union Budapest Kiev Hungary Euro November From Government Agreement Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

EU Obliges Member States to Fill Gas Storage Sites ..

EU Obliges Member States to Fill Gas Storage Sites at 90% by November 2023

33 seconds ago
 Netherlands, Australia to Hold Russia Accountable ..

Netherlands, Australia to Hold Russia Accountable for MH17 Crash - Dutch Foreign ..

35 seconds ago
 National Assembly passes three important bills

National Assembly passes three important bills

38 seconds ago
 German Foreign Ministry to Take Tougher Stance Tow ..

German Foreign Ministry to Take Tougher Stance Toward China - Reports

42 seconds ago
 EU Parliament Urges Commission to Cut Funding for ..

EU Parliament Urges Commission to Cut Funding for Hungary Under Rule-of-Law Mech ..

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal for provision of higher education to y ..

Ahsan Iqbal for provision of higher education to youth in far-flung areas of Bal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.