UrduPoint.com

Hungary Urges EU Against Acting Recklessly Over Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Hungary Urges EU Against Acting Recklessly Over Ukraine

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Hungary wants to make sure that the European Union does not act recklessly on Ukraine, its foreign minister said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.

Peter Szijjarto said on social media that the EU's erratic behavior threatened to "escalate the war and put European energy security at risk.

"

EU foreign ministers are convening in Brussels under the chairmanship of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The ministers are expected to agree a military assistance mission for Ukraine and new sanctions against Iran.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Russia Social Media Threatened European Union Brussels Hungary

Recent Stories

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

49 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at ..

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

2 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.