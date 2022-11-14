Hungary Urges EU Against Acting Recklessly Over Ukraine

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Hungary wants to make sure that the European Union does not act recklessly on Ukraine, its foreign minister said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.

Peter Szijjarto said on social media that the EU's erratic behavior threatened to "escalate the war and put European energy security at risk.

"

EU foreign ministers are convening in Brussels under the chairmanship of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The ministers are expected to agree a military assistance mission for Ukraine and new sanctions against Iran.