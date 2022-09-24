UrduPoint.com

Hungary Urging EU Institutions, Banks Not To Sanction Paks II Project - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Hungary Urging EU Institutions, Banks Not to Sanction Paks II Project - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Budapest is urging all European institutions and banks not to impose sanctions on the Paks II nuclear power plant project, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has told Sputnik.

"We are satisfied that in the first sanction package, it was said very clearly that the Civic or peaceful use of nuclear energy does not fall under the sanction regime. And that's why we urge all institutions in Brussels, all banks operational in the European Union or national regulators not overperform, respect this and do not try to put hurdles or obstacles in the way of this project," Szijjarto said on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The minister noted that anyone trying to hinder the implementation of the project would be attacking Hungary's sovereignty.

"And I do believe that those who try to slow down this project, those who try to put obstacles on the way of this project are basically attacking our national sovereignty because the safe supply of energy and the independence of this whole turbulence, for us is a matter of sovereignty," Szijjarto said.

Hungary's only nuclear power plant, Paks, generates almost half of all electricity in Hungary, with the share expected to double after the planned commissioning of two new NPP's reactor units. The Hungarian leadership has repeatedly emphasized that nuclear energy is a way to ensure the country's energy security.

In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two additional advanced reactors for the Paks II nuclear power plant. The sides agreed that Russia would allocate 10 billion Euros ($9.84 billion) in a loan to finance the construction of the units.

In late August, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority (HAEA) issued a number of permits for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the NPP.

Related Topics

Assembly Loan United Nations Electricity Russia Nuclear European Union Brussels Budapest Independence New York Hungary Turkish Lira August All Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

2 hours ago
 White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

11 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

11 hours ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.