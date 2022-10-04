Hungary, Uzbekistan Launch Comprehensive Nuclear Energy Cooperation Program - Minister

Hungary and Uzbekistan are launching a program of comprehensive cooperation in nuclear energy, which will include both technology and training of Uzbek nuclear experts in Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

The comprehensive nuclear cooperation program will consist of three elements. Firstly, the Hungarian cooling system will be used at the nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Uzbekistan as there is not enough water in certain places. Secondly, Hungary will provide 170 scholarships annually for Uzbek students, future nuclear energy engineers and experts. Some of the students will be trained directly in Hungary. And thirdly, the countries will launch a research and development program related to heating elements, according to Szijjarto.

"This comprehensive nuclear development program will become one of the most important pillars of the Hungarian-Uzbek strategic partnership in the future," the minister said after a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Vladimir Norov.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid an official visit to Hungary on October 3-4. During a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier in the day, the parties signed 14 bilateral agreements, including on the development of a strategic partnership and planned cooperation in the areas of law, environmental protection, sports and agriculture.

In addition, companies from Uzbekistan and Hungary have signed contracts and agreements worth more than $1 billion.