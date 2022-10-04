UrduPoint.com

Hungary, Uzbekistan Launch Comprehensive Nuclear Energy Cooperation Program - Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Hungary, Uzbekistan Launch Comprehensive Nuclear Energy Cooperation Program - Minister

Hungary and Uzbekistan are launching a program of comprehensive cooperation in nuclear energy, which will include both technology and training of Uzbek nuclear experts in Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Hungary and Uzbekistan are launching a program of comprehensive cooperation in nuclear energy, which will include both technology and training of Uzbek nuclear experts in Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

The comprehensive nuclear cooperation program will consist of three elements. Firstly, the Hungarian cooling system will be used at the nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Uzbekistan as there is not enough water in certain places. Secondly, Hungary will provide 170 scholarships annually for Uzbek students, future nuclear energy engineers and experts. Some of the students will be trained directly in Hungary. And thirdly, the countries will launch a research and development program related to heating elements, according to Szijjarto.

"This comprehensive nuclear development program will become one of the most important pillars of the Hungarian-Uzbek strategic partnership in the future," the minister said after a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Vladimir Norov.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid an official visit to Hungary on October 3-4. During a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier in the day, the parties signed 14 bilateral agreements, including on the development of a strategic partnership and planned cooperation in the areas of law, environmental protection, sports and agriculture.

In addition, companies from Uzbekistan and Hungary have signed contracts and agreements worth more than $1 billion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Sports Water Nuclear Agriculture Visit Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Hungary October From Billion

Recent Stories

Kazakh Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Mini ..

Kazakh Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Ukrainian Ambassador ..

3 minutes ago
 France's Corsica Reports First Local Dengue Case

France's Corsica Reports First Local Dengue Case

11 minutes ago
 DC issues report on flood-rain losses in Larkana d ..

DC issues report on flood-rain losses in Larkana district

11 minutes ago
 Ombudsman for urgent steps to resolve people's iss ..

Ombudsman for urgent steps to resolve people's issues at Islamabad Airport

11 minutes ago
 New Incidents of Drone Activity Registered Near Da ..

New Incidents of Drone Activity Registered Near Danish Oil, Gas Fields - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Army, Frontier Corps continue relief operation for ..

Army, Frontier Corps continue relief operation for facilitating flood victims

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.