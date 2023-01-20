Hungary Vetoes $500Mln Tranche of EU Military Assistance to Ukraine - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Hungary vetoed the seventh tranche of EU assistance to Ukraine worth 500 million Euros ($542 million) for military purposes, Polish media reported on Thursday.

According to Polish radio RMF FM, the EU was going to use the money from the European Peace Facility (EPF), which has been funding supplies of lethal weapons and other military equipment to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's military operation there.

Other EU countries are expected to put pressure on Hungary during the foreign ministers' meeting scheduled to take place in Brussels on Monday, the radio said, adding that Hungary's veto "irritated" EU diplomats.

RMF FM also reported, citing an EU diplomat, that member states were considering approving support measures without Budapest's consent.

Last year. EU states agreed to use the EPF to fund part of military supplies to Ukraine. The facility created in March, 2021 was designed to have a financial ceiling of 5 billion euros (in 2018 prices) for the period of 2021-2027. In late December, EU foreign ministers agreed to boost the funding of the EPF by 2 billion euros with the possibility of a further increase at a later stage.