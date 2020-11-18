Hungary Vetoes EU Budget Over Mandatory Support for Immigration - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 18th November, 2020) Hungary has vetoed the European Union's budgetary package due to the fact that it makes the access to shared funds conditional upon support of immigration which Brussels has long tried to pass off as commitment to "the rule of law," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a statement on Wednesday.

The financial package comprising a COVID-19 support fund and the bloc's next long-term budget was agreed between the European Parliament and the European Council on November 10. For the first time in its history, the EU will have a specific mechanism to protect the funds against "breaches of the rule of law," a decision negotiated on November 5.

"In line with the position communicated during the EU summit this July and in accordance with the veto power laid out in the EU Treaties, the Hungarian Government exercised its veto over the EU's budgetary legislative package," Orban said.

As argued in the statement, Brussels has tried to impose upon member states a framework where only those countries that let migrants in are considered governed by rule of law.

The Hungarian leader believes that the EU seeks "tying member states' share of common funds to supporting migration and use financial means to blackmail countries which oppose migration."

The prime minister asserted Hungary's commitment to "loyal cooperation, predictability and transparency," but stressed that this commitment to European solidarity was the only reason why Budapest agreed to the package terms negotiated in July.

"In our view, tying economic and financial questions to political debates would be a grave mistake, one that would undermine Europe's unity," Orban said.

On July 21, following many rounds of negotiations and debates, leaders of 27 EU member states agreed on a package that will become the bloc's largest ever, totaling 1.8 trillion Euros ($2.1 trillion).