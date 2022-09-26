Hungary Vows to Remain in EU Despite Deepening Split

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday that his country would not leave the European Union despite mounting differences between Brussels and Budapest

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday that his country would not leave the European Union despite mounting differences between Brussels and Budapest.

"Despite the existing disagreements with Brussels, Hungary sees its future in the European Union," Orban said in parliament.

The EU executive arm has repeatedly clashed with the right-wing Hungarian government over what Brussels sees as Budapest "blacksliding on democracy."

The European Commission said on September 18 that it had recommended withholding 7.5 billion Euros ($7.2 billion) in funding to Hungary over alleged rule-of-law violations. The Council of the EU has one month to decide whether to approve the punitive measure.