Hungary Wants to Be Part of Discussions on Strengthening EU - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Hungary does not question its membership in the European Union but wants to have a say in the way the bloc can be strengthened, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"Our membership in the European Union is not questioned. Hungary is an EU member and will remain such. We are interested in a strong European Union and strong Hungary, but we clearly have debates on how this can be achieved," Szijjarto told a press conference.

Hungary's belief is that the European Union can "become strong again" only if its member states are individually strong, while "others believe that, on the contrary, some of these states should be weakened," he said.

"We will of course take part in these discussions, this is the basis of democracy," the minister said.

Relations between the EU and Hungary have soured in recent years over an array of regional issues. In 2020, Hungary, along with Poland, opposed a new seven-year EU budget according to which the allocation of funds is based on the rule of law, but ultimately managed to reach a compromise with other member states. In July, Brussels criticized a law adopted by Hungary that prohibits LGBT propaganda among adolescents.