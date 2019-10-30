UrduPoint.com
Hungary Wants To Diversify Away From Russian Gas To Retain 'Energy Sovereignty' - Orban

Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Hungary Wants to Diversify Away From Russian Gas to Retain 'Energy Sovereignty' - Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Hungary is looking for alternatives to Russian gas supplies in order to keep its energy sovereignty, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after meeting Russian President Putin on Wednesday.

"Sovereignty in the energy production and supply sector means that we want to keep our sovereignty. Where we get that energy is an important issue. Russia is our energy supplier, but we are considering other alternatives, and we hope to be able to diversify energy sources," he said.

Orban, who spoke side by side with Putin at a news conference, stressed that "gas should flow to Hungary from different directions."

