Hungary Wants To Reduce Energy Imports Not Only From Russia, Paks-2 NPP Needed - Orban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Hungary Wants to Reduce Energy Imports Not Only From Russia, Paks-2 NPP Needed - Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The goal of the Hungarian government is to reduce energy imports, not only from Russia; for this, it is necessary to complete the construction of the Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"I would rather say that we need to get rid not of Russian energy, but of imported energy in general, whether it comes from Russia or from somewhere else... The question is whether we can be self-sufficient or not, independent from Russia or not from Russia, it doesn't matter," Orban said at a government briefing.

According to him, in 2013 Hungary decided to build two new units of the Paks NPP in order to radically reduce Hungary's energy dependence.

"If there was Paks-2 now, we would only drink coffee. I tried everything, but either I was not decisive enough, or I didn't find a good way, but this unfortunate Paks-2 project was thwarted by everyone, and I was unable to defend it," Orban said. 

