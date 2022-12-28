Hungary Wants US, Russia to Reach Compromise Before Ukraine Can Join NATO - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The United States and Russia must find common ground on Eastern Europe before Ukraine can join NATO, political adviser to the Hungarian prime minister Balazs Orban said Wednesday.

"Without a US-Russian compromise and an agreement regulating the position of the countries in the region, this (Ukraine's accession to NATO) would pose a direct existential threat," Orban told the Hungarian news website Index.

There is also a principled problem with Ukraine's accession, the official argued, because NATO's basic founding treaty says that a country that is at war cannot be admitted to the military alliance.