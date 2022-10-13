Hungary Will Not Agree With Russia Sanctions That Could Hit Energy Supply - Top Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Hungary is interested in building energy cooperation with Russia and will not agree with sanctions that could hit its energy supply, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

Szijjarto said at the Russian Energy Week forum that Hungary made it clear that it will not agree to any sanctions regime that jeopardizes the security of energy supplies to the country.