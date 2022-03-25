UrduPoint.com

Hungary Will Not Allow Arms Supplies To Ukraine Through Its Territory - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Hungary Will Not Allow Arms Supplies to Ukraine Through Its Territory - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Hungary will not allow the supply of weapons to Ukraine through its territory, despite the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as this would endanger the life and safety of the Hungarians, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"We understand that Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are the most important thing for the president of Ukraine.

However, the most important thing for us is the security of Hungary and the Hungarian people. We are acting to keep Hungary out of the war, so we will not allow weapons to pass through our territory. These supplies will immediately become a military target for destruction, and we are not ready to put the life and safety of the Hungarians at risk," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia).

In early March, Hungary issued a decree prohibiting the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the country's territory.

