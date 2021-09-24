Hungary Will Not Receive Any Refugees From Afghanistan - Foreign Minster

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Hungary will not be taking in any refugees from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a an interview with Sputnik.

"We are not going to receive any further migrants from from Afghanistan. We made it very clear that we will reject any kind of distribution mechanism... be it based in the European Union, be it based in NATO. No way," Szijjarto said.

The foreign minister also said it was regrettable that some European countries are making the same mistake as during the 2015 migratory crisis by promising to host Afghan refugees fleeing the country after its takeover by the Taliban (banned in Russia).

"The European Union, Brussels and some member states in the western part of Europe commit exactly the same mistakes, which were committed back in 2015, when the irresponsible statements of Western European leaders created a situation that illegal massive migratory pressure arrived to Europe," Szijjarto said.

In late August, Szijjarto described the developments in Afghanistan as a threat to Hungary given that Afghan refugees might get in the country via Turkey and the southern Balkans.